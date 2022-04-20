Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Sup Denverites?’: City of Denver’s cringeworthy ‘420′ post causes cannabis law confusion

The City of Denver addresses a questionable post about a 4/20 festival. (SOURCE: KMGH, CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER GOVERNMENT)
By Jaclyn Allen
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – People across the country are celebrating the many benefits of cannabis Wednesday. The celebrations include the “4/20 festival” in Denver.

The city promoted the event on social media but quickly took the post down after pushback.

At a time when a lot of people are watching, it’s not a great look for the City of Denver. The city put up a cringeworthy post on Twitter and Facebook on April 19 in what appeared to be someone trying to sound hip.

After a greeting of “Sup Denverites?,” the post goes on to promote the Mile High 420 Fest happening at Civic Center Park on 4/20.

Their call to action, ‘Fight the stigma surrounding marijuana use’ ends with ‘don’t roll up without a ticket.’

To give some additional context, using pot in public is still not legal in Colorado, so the city’s confusing messaging lit a controversy on social media.

Jenny Schiavone, the city’s chief digital officer, said the post got more of a reaction than she thought it would.

“We definitely realized pretty quickly that we were inadvertently stirring up some controversy from the city side that we did not intend to do,” she said.

So much controversy was generated that the city took the unusual step of removing this post, saying they generally do not promote events not sponsored by the city.

And for anyone who thinks the city might be chill about 4/20, the Office of Marijuana Policy sent out a reminder that consumption of marijuana at the Mile High 420 Fest is strictly prohibited, even throwing in the threat of a prison sentence.

Schiavone said she could see how the city’s post caused confusion.

“In my role, I saw that confusion and I understand that maybe removing the post could cause a little bit of confusion as well,” she said. “Obviously, you know, we hope that we don’t make mistakes like this in our messaging and in our … brand content.”

The city has put up a replacement message on social media that’s not nearly as hip, emphasizing Denver’s still very strict consumption rules.

The festival will be restricted to attendees 21 years and older next year.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers arrested man for aggravated robbery
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Hearing set to begin prosecution of man accused of setting off bomb in Amarillo

Latest News

The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.
Napping at work? The Nap Experience wants you to do exactly that
NOPD officer Reginald Koeller, 38, was arrested Wednesday on allegations of dealing crack...
Veteran officer accused of dealing crack cocaine, police department says
A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll