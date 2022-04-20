Summer-like, in Spring

Waking up this morning moisture will be plenty present in the air thanks to dew points pushing 50 degrees. However, this will be fleeting, as southwest winds will promptly scour that moisture off to the east, prompting fire danger for the central/southwestern corners of the area. While the air will be dry and warm, with highs expected in the 90s, winds won’t be quite so bad, with gusts peaking around 35 mph or so. This warm trend will continue through Friday, although dew points will begin to rise by then, prompting the possibility for thunderstorm chances going into the weekend, so we’ll continue to monitor.

