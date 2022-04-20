Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Summer-like, in Spring

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waking up this morning moisture will be plenty present in the air thanks to dew points pushing 50 degrees. However, this will be fleeting, as southwest winds will promptly scour that moisture off to the east, prompting fire danger for the central/southwestern corners of the area. While the air will be dry and warm, with highs expected in the 90s, winds won’t be quite so bad, with gusts peaking around 35 mph or so. This warm trend will continue through Friday, although dew points will begin to rise by then, prompting the possibility for thunderstorm chances going into the weekend, so we’ll continue to monitor.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
Aviation assisted in firefighting efforts on Wednesday
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 70% contained
The suspect caught on security footage.
Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
First Alert for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Severe Storms Possible Friday
First Alert for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow
First Alert weather for Friday April
Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Potential Tomorrow
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow