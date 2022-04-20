Sod Poodles’ late inning effort overpowers Missions 19-10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (5-5) overcame a 6-run deficit, recording 15 of their 19 runs in the final two innings in game one against the San Antonio Missions (2-8) at HODGETOWN. The Texas League matchup ending in favor of the Soddies 19-10.

Amarillo rewrote their 2022 record books, notching a season-high 19 runs, 16 hits and four home runs. Leandro Cedeno and Juan Centeno recorded 6 RBI each.

32-year-old catcher Centeno led the way at-bat late in the game recording his first and second home run of the season. Centeno’s briefly-record-breaking Sod Poodles home run of the day was his second of the day and was hit 439 feet off the centerfield batter’s eye. Three batters later in the eighth frame, Dominic Canzone cleared the batter’s eye and left the ballpark, landing in the City Hall parking lot.

“He’s (Centeno) the veteran presence behind the plate for our pitchers,” said Shawn Roof, Sod Poodles Manager. “Does a great job. He’s played at a high level. I mean seven years in the big leagues he knows what it’s about, so to see what he did there and to see him swinging the bat well was nice to see.”

Centeno’s dingers were both 3-run homers and he recorded 2 hits, 2 runs and 6 RBI in 5 at-bats while striking out once. He enjoyed playing the early game in front of the crowd of young students.

“You know it’s always special. I got a kid myself, a 7-year-old, so it’s special,” said Centeno. “I’m glad they got to watch it.”

Amarillo totaled 18 RBI with two doubles, a triple and nine walks while only striking out three times. The Missions notched four doubles, but struck out 13 times and left eight runners on base. The Sod Poodles currently rank second in Double-A with 97 team hits.

The series continues on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

