AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few heavy raining thunderstorms across the southeast on Tuesday afternoon the rainmaker has moved on. A weak ridge of high pressure aloft with build across the area for the next couple of days. High will be in the low 90s. There is another small chance of a few showers on Friday and the temperatures back down a little bit this weekend.

