Randall’s Ramirez signs with Trevecca Nazarene University volleyball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders celebrated signing day for senior Maretta Ramirez who inked her National Letter of Intent to Travecca Nazarene University in downtown Nashville.

The senior setter learned how to be a leader at Randall and she’s excited to continue playing volleyball, but more importantly she chose a school for her education.

”I was really interested in their Exercise Science program. They really had a good Pre-Occupational Therapy, so I really wanted to go there for that,” said Ramirez. “Then it was just a blessing that I could play.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.