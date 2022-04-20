Who's Hiring?
Randall blanks Tascosa, Amarillo High holds of Palo Duro in Coach Johnson’s 200th career win

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:18 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders (20-7, 11-1) have proved all season long why they deserve to be the top-ranked team in District 3-5A. The Raiders shutout Tascosa 6-0. Meanwhile at Palo Duro the Dons nearly upset Amarillo High, but the Sandies hang on winning 16-14 in head coach Randon Johnson’s 200th career victory.

Randall sophomore pitcher Andrew Ramos didn’t allow a single run against Tascosa, throwing a complete game. He gave up 4 hits and 1 walk while dishing out 6 K’s.

The Amarillo High Sandies escaped a near upset after Palo Duro almost erased a 10-run deficit. AHS tallied three home runs for the day, one each from Will Franklin (3rd), Hadley Cox (1st) and Connor Haelzle (1st).

