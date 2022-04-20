Who's Hiring?
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 50% contained

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a grass fire on FM 1061 near Valle De Oro in Potter County.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated to be 400 acres and around 50 percent contained.

The release says the fire is threatening numerous structures with several reported already involved.

Potter County officials say, the FM 1061 road is closed from 385 and 2181.

Sorry folks just had a chance to stop, grass fire in VDO, has burned about 300 acres. Several homes and out building threatened. 1061 is closed to through traffic from 385 and 2181.

Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Officials ask to avoid the area as FM 1061 has already been closed in Oldham County to southbound traffic.

Evacuations for the south area of Horseshoe, Buena Vista and Plum Thicket area have been ordered.

Below is a video by Jeff Garrison about the fire:

Posted by Jeff Garrison on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

