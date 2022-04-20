Who's Hiring?
High Plains Food Bank receives food donation from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints(High plains food Bank)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank received a half truckload of food this morning.

The donation comes from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Pantry staples like spaghetti, peanut butter, canned foods and more will go to help our neighbors here in the Texas Panhandle.

The food bank has seen an increased need since the pandemic began, and they say that need is not going away.

“We saw that at the beginning of COVID, you know people who didn’t know or think that they could be affected by what happend, where. And it thrust a whole different realm of families and individuals into the spotlight of need,” said Zack Wilson, “Now this happening in essence again with high gas prices, high food prices. and we’re more and more beginning to see, especially as we get closer to summer, that families and folks are needing help. Those who do have jobs and can support their families if you have anything extra it’s really important to give to help those that have greater needs than us.”

If you would like to donate to the High Plains Food Bank, click here.

