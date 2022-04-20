Who's Hiring?
Father facing cruelty charges after leaving child in car for 6 hours, police say

Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont has been arrested after police say he left his child unattended in a car for hours during freezing temperatures.

WCAX reports the Burlington Police Department said Caleb Holden, 28, is facing child cruelty charges after leaving his 4-year-old child for six hours in a parked car.

Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car.(Burlington Police Department)

Police said they were alerted to the situation after the 4-year-old entered a local market Tuesday morning while crying and wearing only shorts, a T-shirt and boots with no socks after he was left alone in a parked car nearby.

Witnesses told police the child looked hypothermic and told them he was looking for his daddy.

Police said Holden tried to get into a rehabilitation center and was taken to a nearby hospital for detoxification that evening. However, he never mentioned his child was in a car during these interactions.

Temperatures dipped into the low 30s in Burlington that night.

Previously, police said Holden was pulled over for speeding on a local highway with a baby in the backseat.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

