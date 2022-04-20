Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks 90s Tomorrow, Storms Possible Friday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The moisture in the air we enjoyed yesterday was removed by dry winds from the west today. The result has been sunny, warm, and very dry conditions with highs in the 80s and even 90s in the SE. Tomorrow will be another dry, rather hot day with highs soaring into the low 90s. The situation changes Friday with the return of moist southerly winds. As an upper level system and Pacific front arrive to interact with the moisture, scattered storms will be possible. There is the potential for a couple of storms to produce severe weather late Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers arrested man for aggravated robbery
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Hearing set to begin prosecution of man accused of setting off bomb in Amarillo

Latest News

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 4/20
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 4/20
Shelden Web Graphic
Summer-like, in Spring
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Showers Out, Heat In