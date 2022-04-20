Doppler Dave Tracks 90s Tomorrow, Storms Possible Friday

The moisture in the air we enjoyed yesterday was removed by dry winds from the west today. The result has been sunny, warm, and very dry conditions with highs in the 80s and even 90s in the SE. Tomorrow will be another dry, rather hot day with highs soaring into the low 90s. The situation changes Friday with the return of moist southerly winds. As an upper level system and Pacific front arrive to interact with the moisture, scattered storms will be possible. There is the potential for a couple of storms to produce severe weather late Friday.

