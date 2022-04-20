Coffee Memorial Blood Center asks for emergency blood donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center says they are in desperate need of blood donations.

Today the center is working with less than 50 percent of blood supply on its shelves. Typically, the center tries to keep at least 4 to 5 days worth of supply, but right now they have less than two days worth of blood supply.

Coffee Memorial has even extended hours seven days a week to get people in the door to donate, but they haven’t caught up ever since the pandemic started.

The center hopes an upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, April 26 will bring donations up.

The Bee Fly Blood Drive event is being hosted by Arron Sims, husband of the late Brittney Fly Sims.

Everyone who donates this upcoming Tuesday will be put into a drawing to win a $2,000 scholarship for college or technical trade school students.

“He’s the one that actually puts on this drive, in honor of his late wife. He lost his wife to Leukemia when she was 27 years old. He does this in her honor,” said Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and event manager. “So, it’s a really awesome thing that he does. It’s his money, along with money from the railroad, that is able to supply these scholarships.”

If you’re donating and don’t go to school, you can register someone who is and give them the scholarship money.

The center is hoping to see over 150 donors and will be awarding three different people the scholarship.

Coffee Memorial is encouraging new donors, so if you’ve never donated blood before, this could be a good chance for you to do so.

“If we can get more new blood donors in the door, that’s really the key to success because usually they say that the reason somebody has not donated blood is because they weren’t asking. So, we’re asking those people to give now. But, typically, once they can get through that first donation and realize maybe it wasn’t as scary as they thought, then usually they’re able to come back and donate again,” said Newsom.

Boots Versus Badges is still a while away, and the center was down in donations during Kids Inc Donor Days. So, your help can make a difference.

To make an appointment to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.