APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a shooting took place at a home this morning.

Officers were sent at 4:45 a.m. near S. Travis and SW 45th Avenue on reports of several gunshots in the area.

APD found a home that appeared to have been struck by several gunshots, but there were no injuries reported at the scene.

Officials said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

