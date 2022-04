AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and Amarillo Zoo are asking volunteers to assist in cleanup of Thompson Park on Saturday.

The annual clean-up event will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Thompson Park.

Those interested in signing up should contact the Amarillo Zoo Education Department at 806-670-0792 or by emailing zooeducation@amarillo.gov.

Looking to give back to on Earth Day? Join the Amarillo Zoo and the City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department for... Posted by Amarillo Zoo on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

