Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a man caught on camera using a debit card taken during an auto burglary.

The burglary took place on Friday, April 8 and police said the suspect was seen using the card later that morning.

Those with information on the suspect’s identity are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips leading to an arrest could earn the tipster a reward up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Debit Card Abuse Suspect On Friday, April 8th, this unknown male was seen... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

