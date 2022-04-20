Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary

The suspect caught on security footage.
The suspect caught on security footage.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a man caught on camera using a debit card taken during an auto burglary.

The burglary took place on Friday, April 8 and police said the suspect was seen using the card later that morning.

Those with information on the suspect’s identity are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips leading to an arrest could earn the tipster a reward up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Debit Card Abuse Suspect On Friday, April 8th, this unknown male was seen...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
Aviation assisted in firefighting efforts on Wednesday
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 70% contained
David Alexander Drew, turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff Office
Ochiltree County officials arrest teacher on charge of improper relationship with student
First Alert for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Possible strong to severe weather storms tomorrow

Latest News

Good News, Jackson Schroeder
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a inspiring story about 2 disabled students competing in sports
Severe Storms Possible Friday
Curry County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Curry County
Darius Solis
Man arrested for multiple charges including shot fired in home in south Amarillo
Across the Panhandle, The Bridge is seeing an increase in child abuse.
‘Last two years have impacted children very negatively’: The Bridge seeing increase in child abuse