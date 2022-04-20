Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a man caught on camera using a debit card taken during an auto burglary.
The burglary took place on Friday, April 8 and police said the suspect was seen using the card later that morning.
Those with information on the suspect’s identity are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Anonymous tips leading to an arrest could earn the tipster a reward up to $1,000.
