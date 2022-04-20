15 schools compete in 2-day NIRSHA Collegiate Ranch and Stock Horse National Championship Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NIRSHA hosted their annual Collegiate Ranch and Stock Horse National Championship Show at the Amarillo National Center for the second year in-a-row. Two complete go-rounds of competition started on Tuesday and end Wednesday.

15 colleges, including West Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M are competing. The horse and rider participate in Cow Work, Reining, Ranch Trail and Ranch Riding.

WT sophomore non-pro, which is the highest level of competition, Ilda Corrales is excited to compete with her horse IndependenceDaySpook. Corrales graduated from Dimmitt High School.

”One of the best things is we get to show them our hospitality and that’s pretty cool because we normally go out and travel to different places, but we’ve got a lot of spirit. A lot of heart. We really love what we do,” said Corrales. “I came to WT specifically for the ranch horse team. I’ve been dreaming about it ever since I was a little girl. Couldn’t’ think of a better school to go to. I got offered Tech and WT was my home.”

The collegiate championship continues on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. and it’s free admission for fans. The winners will be announced at the end of competition approximately around 4:30 p.m.

