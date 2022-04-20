Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

15 schools compete in 2-day NIRSHA Collegiate Ranch and Stock Horse National Championship Show

The final round is Wednesday April 20
By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NIRSHA hosted their annual Collegiate Ranch and Stock Horse National Championship Show at the Amarillo National Center for the second year in-a-row. Two complete go-rounds of competition started on Tuesday and end Wednesday.

15 colleges, including West Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M are competing. The horse and rider participate in Cow Work, Reining, Ranch Trail and Ranch Riding.

WT sophomore non-pro, which is the highest level of competition, Ilda Corrales is excited to compete with her horse IndependenceDaySpook. Corrales graduated from Dimmitt High School.

”One of the best things is we get to show them our hospitality and that’s pretty cool because we normally go out and travel to different places, but we’ve got a lot of spirit. A lot of heart. We really love what we do,” said Corrales. “I came to WT specifically for the ranch horse team. I’ve been dreaming about it ever since I was a little girl. Couldn’t’ think of a better school to go to. I got offered Tech and WT was my home.”

The collegiate championship continues on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. and it’s free admission for fans. The winners will be announced at the end of competition approximately around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
Potter County grass fire
Potter County fire estimated 400 acres, 50% contained
The suspect caught on security footage.
Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
Officials in Pennsylvania report Daniel Barnett, 38, has been arrested for raping an elementary...
DA: Man accused of raping school-aged girl hundreds of times over 6-year period

Latest News

Legends Boxing is a family of fighters with one common goal to showcase the talent in the 806....
Palo Duro alum gears up for Amateur MMA debut
Tascosa Barsham and Pinkard sign to play College football
Tascosa Barsham and Pinkard sign to play College football
Randall’s Paris Patterson inks commitment to DII Cameron University volleyball
Randall’s Paris Patterson inks commitment to DII Cameron University volleyball
VIDEO: Tascosa Barsham and Pinkard sign to play College football
VIDEO: Tascosa Barsham and Pinkard sign to play College football
sports
VIDEO: Randall’s Paris Patterson inks commitment to DII Cameron University volleyball