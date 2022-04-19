WT announces $1,000 scholarship for May graduates

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M is announcing $1,000 scholarship for the month of May graduates.

Students who graduate with a 3.0 cumulative GPA are qualified.

The scholarships are for those who wish to pursue a degree at the WT Graduate School and will be awarded to students enrolled in either the summer one or summer two semesters.

“This summer scholarship gives WT the opportunity to make graduate school even more affordable for students, while recognizing the accomplishments of the graduating class of spring 2022,” said Dr. Angela Spaulding, vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School.

WT offers more than 35 graduate degrees.

To access the scholarship application, click here.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.