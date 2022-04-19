Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club partners with Feeding America to support High Plains Food Bank

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks to help support families feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 and inflation.

The partnership helps support food banks, including the High Plains Food Bank, through the ninth annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign.

The campaign will run in stores and online from April 18 through May 15.

Donations can be made in three ways:

  • For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart or Sam’s Club, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of the High Plains Food Bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club.
  • Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com.
  • Donate at Feeding America’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign donation site here or here.

“The High Plains Food Bank provided over 5 million pounds of food during the height of the pandemic and continues to serve a 15 percent increase in households served since 2020,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of HPFB. “With increased costs for basic items, more and more people are looking for additional help just to make it through the month. HPFB is continuing to serve the increased need and this is why this partnership is valuable for the 29 counties that we serve each day.”

Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Southern Plains Conference (Source: KFDA)
Southern Plains Conference registrations open for 2022
The City of Amarillo is celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanups throughout this week....
City of Amarillo celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanups
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers arrested man for aggravated robbery
The West Texas A&M is announcing $1,000 scholarship for the month of May graduates.
WT announces $1,000 scholarship for May graduates
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Hearing set to begin prosecution of man accused of setting off bomb in Amarillo