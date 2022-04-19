Walmart, Sam’s Club partners with Feeding America to support High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks to help support families feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 and inflation.

The partnership helps support food banks, including the High Plains Food Bank, through the ninth annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign.

The campaign will run in stores and online from April 18 through May 15.

Donations can be made in three ways:

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart or Sam’s Club, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of the High Plains Food Bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com

Donate at Feeding America’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign donation site here or here.

“The High Plains Food Bank provided over 5 million pounds of food during the height of the pandemic and continues to serve a 15 percent increase in households served since 2020,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of HPFB. “With increased costs for basic items, more and more people are looking for additional help just to make it through the month. HPFB is continuing to serve the increased need and this is why this partnership is valuable for the 29 counties that we serve each day.”

Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.