Village of Timbercreek Canyon awarded $1.5 million for Senior Center

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Village of Timbercreek Canyon was awarded $1.5 million in grant funding for the construction of a Senior Center.

The grant is for the Community Resiliency Program administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The facility will provide senior programming including, exercise classes, benefits counseling, and healthy meal classes.

The building will be to be around 3,000 to 3,500 square feet with a multipurpose room, education rooms, and industrial kitchen.

“The Village has talked about this project for several years and we are so excited about this opportunity to bring this dream into a reality. I believe this building will bring new resources into the community and will provide much needed space for our residents to socialize,” said Mayor Bill Young. “We want to thank everyone involved in the project and a special thanks to the funding agency.”

The release says the Village plans to begin construction in late Summer/early fall of 2022.

The projected completion date will be December 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

