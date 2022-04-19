Who's Hiring?
Southern Plains Conference registrations open for 2022

Southern Plains Conference (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Reservations are now open for this years Southern Plains Conference.

This conference will address issues related to education in the Southern Plains in the 21st Century.

Educators will be speaking about conservation, culture and more.

The event will be on April 29, from 8:30 in the morning until 6:00 in the afternoon.

To register, click here.

