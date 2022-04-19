River Road senior Shiyan Lozano named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week wears many hats on the softball field, using her versatility and leadership to help River Road any way she can. Meet Shiyan Lozano.

River Road senior Shiyan Lozano helps her team all over the softball field.

“She definitely brings a lot of heat and a lot of energy definitely to the mound but also the infield and everywhere else,” said Makanna Cooper, River Road senior catcher. “She brings it.”

The centerfielder, first baseman and pitcher loves to compete.

“I like playing pitcher,” said Lozano. “I like depending like the game is on me or having that pressure. I love pressure.”

“She goes with the mindset that she’s going to get every batter,” said David Smirl, River Road softball head coach. “She doesn’t like giving up a hit you know.”

In 30 games played this season, Lozano has a .500 batting average, 10 home runs, 54 RBI and brought home 52 runs.

“I make sure to tell myself to just get on base and come home,” said Lozano. “If there’s runners on to bring them home as well.”

The Western Texas College signee shares that same determination in the classroom. She holds a 3.9 GPA and participates in Student Council and is the United Way Cabinet President.

In college she plans on studying Physical Therapy, inspired by an injury.

“Last year I sprained my ankle three times in volleyball, so that was devastating for me because I love being out there on the court,” said Lozano. “I love being on the field, wherever, so I definitely had to battle through that and come back like I was before.”

The playoff bound Lady Cats have a lot to be proud of earning their first winning season since 2018.

“We both built a base for this team and she’s definitely been a big pillar for it,” said Cooper. “Everybody looks up to her. Even the coaches.”

“From my freshman all the way to now I’ve grown up with a lot of negativity,” said Lozano. “You know, people trying to bring me down and that’s what has pushed me to be better honestly.”

