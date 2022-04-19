Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Parking lot puddle dubbed ‘Lake Chipotle’ becomes popular tourist spot

"Lake Chipotle" has now been dubbed "the tiniest member of the city of lakes." (WCCO)
By Esme Murphy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Minnesota residents take great pride in their 10,000 lakes, so when a new one popped up in Minneapolis, it got people talking.

But this so-called lake isn’t like the rest, it’s actually a massive puddle in a Chipotle restaurant.

At the entrance to the parking lot, there is a sign that says “Slow: No Wake Zone.”

“It’s become kind of a staple. I’ve been here for a couple of years,” resident Joey Sansa said. “So yeah, it’s kind of an attraction.”

“Lake Chipotle” has its own website, social media accounts and even is on Google Maps.

“I have seen it on social media and people are making Facebook accounts for it and Facebook pages,” another resident Dan Dolan said.

An occasional paddle boarder can even be caught on its waters.

Customers said on a bad day the puddle tends to be smaller, but oftentimes it can cover most of the parking lot.

“Sometimes, it’s even worse. When it’s rained or snowed … usually I have to go around it,” Sansa said.

When it’s really cold, Elavontay Patterson, an employee at the Chipotle, insisted he gets out his skates.

“Sure, I was out on there skating,” Patterson said. “I liked it. I felt it was cool.”

However, not everyone is a fan of the “lake.”

“It’s definitely something that needs to go,” resident Amy Cruz said. “I drive by it once a week ... Sometimes it’s closed, and they have everybody parking out here.”

The mystery manager of the lake’s own website, who goes by Father Hennepin, emailed WCCO, encouraging people to come to see the massive puddle.

“As we exit a long winter, we encourage everyone to go out for a walk, or hop on the bike and find the lake chipotles in their community,” the email said.

Lake Chipotle has even now been dubbed “the tiniest member of the city of lakes. "

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers arrested man for aggravated robbery
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Hearing set to begin prosecution of man accused of setting off bomb in Amarillo

Latest News

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
High Plains Food Bank receives food donation from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther...
Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status
At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting