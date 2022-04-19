Who's Hiring?
New AISD technical training center ribbon cutting and open house tomorrow

The public is invited to see the new AISD technical training center tomorrow evening.
AmTech Career Academy has exciting news to share. On Wednesday the Vocational School will host an open house and ribbon cutting.
By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy has exciting news to share.

On Wednesday the Vocational School will host an open house and ribbon cutting.

Amarillo ISD says it is proud to share what their premier career academy has to offer.

AmTech principal Jay Barret says, “We can’t give away the full details, you’ll need to be there to see it.”

The open house is designed to demonstrate how the academy will change the landscape of the Panhandle’s workforce development for generations to come.

“We invite the public, parents of current AmTech students, and also prospective AmTech students, to get a look at the world-class facility,” said Barret.

Following the ribbon cutting, AmTech teachers and students in all programs will be on hand to interact with attendees. They will also explain what to expect when you enroll at AmTech.

The AmTech open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. It will be located at the north student plaza off of 3601 Plains Boulevard.

