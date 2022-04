MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers has arrested a man who is wanted for aggravated robbery.

According to the release, Rejinal Barnes was found in Young County today and attempted to run before a taser was used.

Barnes was booked into Moore County Jail.

CREEP OF THE WEEK UPDATE: Thanks to the citizens of Moore County, the efforts of the Dumas Police Department, the Moore... Posted by Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

