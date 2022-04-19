Hearing set to begin prosecution of man accused of setting off bomb in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal judge set a hearing today to begin the prosecution of a suspected Amarillo bomb manufacturer after finding him mentally competent.

According to court documents, the hearing for Erfan Salmanzadeh will be April 25 to handle things like setting bail and asking for a plea.

Erfan Salmanzadeh is accused of setting off a bomb in July and having explosives materials ranging from a suicide vest to explosive chemicals.

He faces the federal charge of having one count of possession of a destructive device. He has also been charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.

Police evacuated 14 homes in the surrounding area as investigators searched for evidence.

Components used to make explosives were located in the alley, backyard and home.

According to court documents, Erfan Salmanzadeh’s defense claims he was insane at the time law enforcement found suicide vests, bombs with shrapnel and explosive chemicals inside his home.

