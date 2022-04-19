Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hearing set to begin prosecution of man accused of setting off bomb in Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson and Kevin Welch
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal judge set a hearing today to begin the prosecution of a suspected Amarillo bomb manufacturer after finding him mentally competent.

According to court documents, the hearing for Erfan Salmanzadeh will be April 25 to handle things like setting bail and asking for a plea.

Erfan Salmanzadeh is accused of setting off a bomb in July and having explosives materials ranging from a suicide vest to explosive chemicals.

He faces the federal charge of having one count of possession of a destructive device. He has also been charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.

Police evacuated 14 homes in the surrounding area as investigators searched for evidence.

Components used to make explosives were located in the alley, backyard and home.

According to court documents, Erfan Salmanzadeh’s defense claims he was insane at the time law enforcement found suicide vests, bombs with shrapnel and explosive chemicals inside his home.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Southern Plains Conference (Source: KFDA)
Southern Plains Conference registrations open for 2022
The City of Amarillo is celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanups throughout this week....
City of Amarillo celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanups
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers arrested man for aggravated robbery
The West Texas A&M is announcing $1,000 scholarship for the month of May graduates.
WT announces $1,000 scholarship for May graduates