Friends of the Hutchinson County Library to hold annual book sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library will hold their annual spring brook sale this weekend.

The sale takes place in the Borger Branch of the Library at 625 Weatherly in Borger.

There will be two rooms filled with books to choose from.

The sale begins at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For questions and additional details, contact the Borger Library at 806-273-0126.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.