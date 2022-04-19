Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Friends of the Hutchinson County Library to hold annual book sale

((Source: KFDA))
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of the Hutchinson County Library will hold their annual spring brook sale this weekend.

The sale takes place in the Borger Branch of the Library at 625 Weatherly in Borger.

There will be two rooms filled with books to choose from.

The sale begins at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For questions and additional details, contact the Borger Library at 806-273-0126.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
APD: Shots fired at home in south Amarillo
A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers arrested man for aggravated robbery
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Hearing set to begin prosecution of man accused of setting off bomb in Amarillo

Latest News

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
High Plains Food Bank receives food donation from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
WT Campus to Burst into Multihued Magnificence During 2022 Color Charge on April 22
West Texas A&M will be hosting 2022 Color Charge event
The City of Amarillo and Amarillo Zoo are asking volunteers to assist in cleanup of Thompson...
Amarillo Zoo registering volunteers for Thompson Park Clean-up
The suspect caught on security footage.
Amarillo police: Man caught on camera using card taken from auto burglary
Blood donation
Coffee Memorial Blood Center asks for emergency blood donations