Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks 90 Degree Weather

News and weather on-demand
News and weather on-demand(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The beautiful moisture that moved in today will unfortunately be quite brief. Although there may be a spotty shower or two this evening in the area, most of the region will not see rain and a west wind tomorrow will quickly deplete the humidity in the air. As a result, we will return to sunny skies and very warm afternoon temperatures at or above 90 degrees tomorrow and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Tuesday outlook with Shelden
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 4/19
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Cautiously Optimistic
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Chance For Some Showers