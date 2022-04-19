Doppler Dave Tracks 90 Degree Weather
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The beautiful moisture that moved in today will unfortunately be quite brief. Although there may be a spotty shower or two this evening in the area, most of the region will not see rain and a west wind tomorrow will quickly deplete the humidity in the air. As a result, we will return to sunny skies and very warm afternoon temperatures at or above 90 degrees tomorrow and Thursday.
