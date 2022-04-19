Who's Hiring?
DHDC to hold Star Wars inspired event on May 4

May the 4th Be With You
May the 4th Be With You(DHDC)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is celebrating May the 4th with a special Star Wars themed event for kids.

Activities and demonstrations include a star presentation in the Space Theater, themed characters, drinks from Leaf and Bubble and more.

Tickets for “May the 4th Be With You” will be sold in two different time slots. Attendees can choose to attend the 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. time slot.

Those interested can purchase tickets online here.

