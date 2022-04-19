City of Amarillo celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanups throughout this week.

“A great way to celebrate Earth Day is to help make our city a little cleaner, if not safer, by disposing of trash and waste,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “The roll-off locations help provide a quick and convenient way for residents to clean up their neighborhoods.”

Each day through Sunday, the city is providing roll-off locations for trash and waste at six locations throughout the city: Bones Hooks Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

Amarillo Public Library East Library, 2232 S.E. 27th Ave.

Eastridge School Park, 1314 Evergreen St.

San Jacinto Park, 100 S. Louisiana.

Amarillo Public Library Southwest Library, 6801 S.W. 45th Ave.

Thompson Park, 2401 Dumas Drive.

The city will also pick up large items such as mattresses free of charge. The large items need to be placed behind the curb, and a pick-up can be scheduled with the Bulky Item Pick-Up Service by calling (806) 378-6813.

