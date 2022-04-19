Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanups

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanups throughout this week.

“A great way to celebrate Earth Day is to help make our city a little cleaner, if not safer, by disposing of trash and waste,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “The roll-off locations help provide a quick and convenient way for residents to clean up their neighborhoods.”

Each day through Sunday, the city is providing roll-off locations for trash and waste at six locations throughout the city: Bones Hooks Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

  • Amarillo Public Library East Library, 2232 S.E. 27th Ave.
  • Eastridge School Park, 1314 Evergreen St.
  • San Jacinto Park, 100 S. Louisiana.
  • Amarillo Public Library Southwest Library, 6801 S.W. 45th Ave.
  • Thompson Park, 2401 Dumas Drive.

The city will also pick up large items such as mattresses free of charge. The large items need to be placed behind the curb, and a pick-up can be scheduled with the Bulky Item Pick-Up Service by calling (806) 378-6813.

