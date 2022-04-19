Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

A Chance For Some Showers

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak weather disturbance will move over the Panhandle on Tuesday. Some scattered showers are possible through the day. It is unlikely that everyone will get rain. A few storm are possible too and a couple could have some brief gusty winds and small hail. The storm system moves by on Wednesday and temperatures warm into the upper 80s for the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
police lights
Warrant out for arrest of former Perryton High school teacher on sexual assault charges
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks The Potential For A Shower Or Two
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Moisture? Humidity? What?
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian’s Work Week Forecast