A Chance For Some Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak weather disturbance will move over the Panhandle on Tuesday. Some scattered showers are possible through the day. It is unlikely that everyone will get rain. A few storm are possible too and a couple could have some brief gusty winds and small hail. The storm system moves by on Wednesday and temperatures warm into the upper 80s for the rest of the work week.

