Cautiously Optimistic

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT
The stage is set for at least parts of the area to see some rain and possibly even a thunderstorm this afternoon. Strong southerly winds will be bringing dew points up today, however stout breezes can be expected, with gusts reaching into the 30 mph range. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday, with low 70s expected. In terms of rain, we’re watching for the southern to southeastern parts of the area to see the highest probability of precip. Any storms that go severe could possibly bring strong winds and small hail, but impacts are expected to be minimal at this time.

