Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bus driver fired for drinking beer during elementary school field trip, company says

A bus driver who police say drank a beer before picking students up from a field trip has been...
A bus driver who police say drank a beer before picking students up from a field trip has been fired, according to the bus line.(Pxhere, Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn and WBAY staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A bus driver who admitted to drinking beer while elementary students were on a field trip has been fired.

On Monday, fourth and fifth grade students boarded a bus with Lamers Bus Lines at Lincoln Elementary in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to go on a field trip to Madison, Wisconsin. On the way back, a student noticed an open can of beer under the driver’s seat.

Once the bus arrived at the school, the district requested Green Bay police investigate, WBAY reports.

Upon investigating, the district says the driver admitted to police that he drank beer earlier in the day while students were involved in activities on the field trip.

The driver’s name was not released by the bus company.

In a statement, Lamers’ said its office staff and supervisor interacted with the driver before the trip, as they say they typically do, and did not observe any impairment before the driver left.

While at the school, Green Bay police processed the driver. Lamers said in a statement they have a “zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol” and fired the driver “effective immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp took the stand in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard...
Johnny Depp testifies in defamation suit he's never 'struck any woman'
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
Southern Plains Conference (Source: KFDA)
Southern Plains Conference registrations open for 2022
Police in Florida are looking to identify one of two suspects related to a homicide at an AirBnB.
VIDEO: Suspects involved in homicide at Florida AirBnB captured on door camera