Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child

A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.(WGCL File photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Judge Stuart Messer sentenced 51-year-old Vinson Darnell Williams to 60 years in prison for the first-degree felony offense of aggravated asexual assault of a child.

Judge Messer also sentenced him to a separate 20-year term in prison for the second-degree felony offense of sexual assault of a child.

After his arrest in April 2018, Williams was placed on probation for eight years on July 21, 2021. The state filed a motion to revoke his probation after he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Judge Messer ordered that the 60-year sentence not begin until the 20-year sentence is complete.

Due to the nature of his crimes, he will be required to complete at least 50 percent of each sentence, separately, before becoming eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

