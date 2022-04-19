Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Judge Stuart Messer sentenced 51-year-old Vinson Darnell Williams to 60 years in prison for the first-degree felony offense of aggravated asexual assault of a child.

Judge Messer also sentenced him to a separate 20-year term in prison for the second-degree felony offense of sexual assault of a child.

After his arrest in April 2018, Williams was placed on probation for eight years on July 21, 2021. The state filed a motion to revoke his probation after he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Judge Messer ordered that the 60-year sentence not begin until the 20-year sentence is complete.

Due to the nature of his crimes, he will be required to complete at least 50 percent of each sentence, separately, before becoming eligible for parole.

