AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kind House Ukraine Bakery is taking registrations for the “Run Your Buns for the Ukraine” 5K run or walk.

The event takes place at 9:00 a.m. at John Stiff Park, area 14, on Saturday, April 30.

You can register for the race online.

Proceeds go to rescue efforts in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.