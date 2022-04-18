Who's Hiring?
Northwest Texas Hospital to host discussion on lung health after COVID Wednesday

Your Lungs, Post Covid
Your Lungs, Post Covid
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System will host a speaker to discuss lung health after COVID-19 for their Better Breathers Club on Wednesday.

Dr. Sigler with Texas Tech Physicians will cover the topic “Your Lungs, Post COVID” during the meeting on April 20.

The discussion takes place at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Lecture Room.

Learn more about Better Breathers Club online here.

