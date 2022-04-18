Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated robbery.

According to the release, Barnes is wanted for a recent aggravated robbery that was committed in Dumas.

Officials say Barnes is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding his location, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477.

