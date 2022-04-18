Who's Hiring?
Moisture? Humidity? What?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT
For the first time in a while, moisture will actually be a part of the conversation in our Texas panhandle weather outlook. Not to get hopes up too high, as we’re not expecting drought-ending rain by any means, but humidity is likely to be on the rise. For Monday, expect slightly cooler conditions thanks to an overnight cold front, which will drop our highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with cloud cover increasing the later in the day we go. Now, looking ahead to Tuesday, that south-southeasterly wind will usher in gulf moisture, putting our dew points up into the 50s. Rain chances will remain slim, as the moisture will be there, it just depends if it gets the lift it needs, so we’ll stay cautiously optimistic about rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

