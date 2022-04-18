League of Women Voters sending out Voters Guide for May 7 election this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will be sending out the voters guide for the elections on May 7.

The VOTERS GUIDE is for the AISD bond election, the CISD trustee race and 2 proposed state constitutional amendments.

The Guide will be available at libraries, grocery stores, senior centers and coffee shops.

Early voting for the May 7 election runs from April 25 to May 3.

Mail-in ballots must be received by May 7.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.