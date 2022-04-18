Who's Hiring?
League of Women Voters sending out Voters Guide for May 7 election this week

Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide...
Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide for the November 3 General Election to numerous locations in Amarillo and Canyon.(WAFF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will be sending out the voters guide for the elections on May 7.

The VOTERS GUIDE is for the AISD bond election, the CISD trustee race and 2 proposed state constitutional amendments.

The Guide will be available at libraries, grocery stores, senior centers and coffee shops.

Early voting for the May 7 election runs from April 25 to May 3.

Mail-in ballots must be received by May 7.

