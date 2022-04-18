Who's Hiring?
First Capital Bank hosting Shred Week this week

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The First Capital Bank of Texas will host a free Shred Week this week.

Each day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., you can bring items to be shredded at the Soncy and Hillside branch locations.

Suggested items to shred include tax documents older than seven years, old bank statements, medical records and bills.

The limit is two boxes.

