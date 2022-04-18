Doppler Dave Tracks The Potential For A Shower Or Two

Southerly winds will transport some moisture into our area by tomorrow which will set the stage for some shower activity. Although the rain is not expected to be widespread or heavy, at least a few rain showers will be possible throughout the day tomorrow along with cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. A dry westerly wind will then arrive by Wednesday and highs will soar to near 90 for the last part of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.