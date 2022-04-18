Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

The Manchester United striker and his partner announced on social media that one of their newborn twins has died. (CNN, Getty, Instagram/Cristiano)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
police lights
Warrant out for arrest of former Perryton High school teacher on sexual assault charges
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist
A rare medical procedure was needed to remove the inch-long drill bit from the patient's lung.
Drill bit lodges in man's lung during dental procedure gone wrong
The Manchester United striker and his partner announced on social media that one of their...
Soccer star Ronaldo announces death of newborn son
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the...
Mariupol makes last stand as Russian forces close in
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex