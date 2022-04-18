Who's Hiring?
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.(WILX)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say a Clovis woman was killed and a man was injured in a wreck near Hereford yesterday.

The wreck occurred at 2:50 a.m. on US Highway 60 about 4.5 miles northeast of Hereford.

A 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 was west on US 60 when the vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the center median.

The driver attempted to get back onto the roadway but lost control of the vehicle, slid sideways across the westbound lanes and off the north side of the road where the vehicle then rolled several times.

Neither driver or passenger were wearing a seatbelt and were ejected from the vehicle, according to DPS.

The driver, 47-year-old Araceli Gonzalez-DeSalvidar of Clovis, was pronounced dead on scene.

Passenger, 44-year-old Ysmael Dominguez-Vasquez of Clovis, was taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

