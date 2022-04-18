Amarillo Sod Poodles Bryce Jarvis named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Bryce who is the Arizona Diamondsback No. 7 rated prospect helped the Sod Poodles secure a series split against the Tulsa Drillers.

In game one of the scheduled seven-inning doubleheader, Jarvis went six innings and allowed just one run on one hit with three strikeouts.

Through two starts so far in 2022, the 24-year-old has allowed just four earned runs on eight hits and has struck out six batters over 10.2 IP.

Jarvis was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 18th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Duke.

Without a season in 2020, his first professional action came last season, going 2-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 16 starts.

He had seven starts with High-A Hillsboro before being promoted to Double-A Amarillo on June 21.

In his first-ever HODGETOWN start, Jarvis set a then franchise-record with 11 strikeouts on July 3 vs. Wichita en route to earning his first Double-A win.

This marks Jarvis’ first professional Pitcher of the Week award.

He was named a 2020 Baseball America All-American at Duke while picking up two ACC Player of the Week awards.

He is a part of NCAA baseball history, tossing the 31st perfect game in Division 1 history on February 22, 2020 against Cornell.

