Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Sod Poodles Bryce Jarvis named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Bryce Jarvis named Texas League Pitcher of the Week
Bryce Jarvis named Texas League Pitcher of the Week(Amarillo Sod Poodles)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Bryce who is the Arizona Diamondsback No. 7 rated prospect helped the Sod Poodles secure a series split against the Tulsa Drillers.

In game one of the scheduled seven-inning doubleheader, Jarvis went six innings and allowed just one run on one hit with three strikeouts.

Through two starts so far in 2022, the 24-year-old has allowed just four earned runs on eight hits and has struck out six batters over 10.2 IP.

Jarvis was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 18th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Duke.

Without a season in 2020, his first professional action came last season, going 2-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 16 starts.

He had seven starts with High-A Hillsboro before being promoted to Double-A Amarillo on June 21.

In his first-ever HODGETOWN start, Jarvis set a then franchise-record with 11 strikeouts on July 3 vs. Wichita en route to earning his first Double-A win.

This marks Jarvis’ first professional Pitcher of the Week award.

He was named a 2020 Baseball America All-American at Duke while picking up two ACC Player of the Week awards.

He is a part of NCAA baseball history, tossing the 31st perfect game in Division 1 history on February 22, 2020 against Cornell.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
police lights
Warrant out for arrest of former Perryton High school teacher on sexual assault charges
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week wears many hats on the...
River Road senior Shiyan Lozano named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
VIDEO: River Road senior Shiyan Lozano named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Collin Bishop, Quarterback of Childress High
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Shawn Roof, Amarillo Sod Poodles