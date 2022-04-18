Who's Hiring?
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
HARLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.

DPS officials say a Mazda was traveling north on US 385 behind over cars while a Toyota Highlander was driving south on US 385.

The Mazda moved over into the southbound lane to try to pass other cars and struck the Highlander head on.

The driver of the Mazda, 29-year-old Kelly Williams of Lewisville, Texas, was taken to the hospital in Dumas where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Highlander, 47-year-old Robert Kramer of La Veta, Colorado, died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

