Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Adrian’s Work Week Forecast

By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for rollercoaster highs from 70s early in the work week to 80s and even low 90s by the end of the week! We’ll also see chances of precipitation Tuesday where a few showers and storms will be possible. Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning, there will be more chances of precipitation! You’ll want to stay updated to the forecast this week since there is a lot to monitor from fire danger to storms!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clovis woman was killed in a wreck near Hereford Sunday.
Clovis woman killed in wreck near Hereford
A Donley County judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual...
Amarillo man sentenced to 80 years for sexual assault of a child
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash south of Hartley over the weekend.
2 dead after crash south of Hartley over the weekend
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
Rejinal Barnes
Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks 90 Degree Weather
Tuesday outlook with Shelden
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 4/19
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Cautiously Optimistic
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Chance For Some Showers