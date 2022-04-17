Adrian’s Work Week Forecast

Get ready for rollercoaster highs from 70s early in the work week to 80s and even low 90s by the end of the week! We’ll also see chances of precipitation Tuesday where a few showers and storms will be possible. Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning, there will be more chances of precipitation! You’ll want to stay updated to the forecast this week since there is a lot to monitor from fire danger to storms!

