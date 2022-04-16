Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Wranglers fall to Warriors 3-1 in game one of last series of the season

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers hosted the NAHL playoff bound Wichita Falls Warriors for their final homestand of the season. The Wranglers scored first, but fell short 3-1.

Amarillo scored their lone goal in the first period. Danylo Korzhyletskyi passed the puck to Kristaps Skrastins who snuck the one-timer past the goalie.

Prior to the game, NewsChannel 10 General Manager Brent McClure and Sports Director Larissa Liska dropped the ceremonial puck.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Warrant out for arrest of former Perryton High school teacher on sexual assault charges
A wildfire continues to burn near Ruidoso, New Mexico taking lives and burning down structures.
‘I ignored the evacuation notice’: New Mexico couple faces challenges trying to evacuate McBride Fire
Amarillo police have arrested two people after responding to domestic violence calls on...
2 arrested after Amarillo police respond to domestic violence calls Thursday evening
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift

Latest News

The Bushland Falcons (15-2, 6-0) hang on to their District 1-3A top spot after defeating River...
Bushland holds District 1-3A baseball lead after 16-5 win over River Road
The Highland Park Hornets celebrated college signing day for outside hitter Nevaeh Rodriguez...
Highland Park’s Nevaeh Rodriguez signs NLI to Frank Phillips volleyball
The Caprock Longhorns baseball team gathered together for senior Jr. ‘Roger’ King who signed...
Caprock Jr. ‘Roger’ King signed to play baseball for Frank Phillips
VIDEO: Caprock Jr. ‘Roger’ King signed to play baseball for Frank Phillips