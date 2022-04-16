Wranglers fall to Warriors 3-1 in game one of last series of the season
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers hosted the NAHL playoff bound Wichita Falls Warriors for their final homestand of the season. The Wranglers scored first, but fell short 3-1.
Amarillo scored their lone goal in the first period. Danylo Korzhyletskyi passed the puck to Kristaps Skrastins who snuck the one-timer past the goalie.
Prior to the game, NewsChannel 10 General Manager Brent McClure and Sports Director Larissa Liska dropped the ceremonial puck.
