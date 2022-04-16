Who's Hiring?
Highland Park’s Nevaeh Rodriguez signs NLI to Frank Phillips volleyball

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Highland Park Hornets celebrated college signing day for outside hitter Nevaeh Rodriguez who signed with Frank Phillips volleyball, a DI JUCO in Borger.

This season the senior totaled 482 kills, 93 aces, 336 digs and 37 blocks while ending her career with an impressive 1,264 kills and 887 digs. Rodriguez is happy to stay near family.

”It was close to home and I wasn’t looking forward to going far away. When I went I just knew I needed to go there,” said Rodriguez. “I’m really competitive and I’m ready to work hard and put in the work.”

