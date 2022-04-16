Warrant out for arrest of former Perryton High school teacher on sexual assault charges
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a former Perryton High School teacher who will be facing felony charges for sexually assaulting a student.
According to the release, on April 12, Perryton officials received a report regarding an improper relationship with a teacher and a student.
The investigation involves a 17-year-old student and 32-year-old David Alexander Drew who was a teacher at the Perryton high School.
On April 14, Perryton officials secured an arrest warrant for Drew for improper relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second degree felony.
The investigation is still ongoing.
