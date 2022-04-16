Who's Hiring?
Easter Weekend Forecast

By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
Highs on Saturday afternoon will be cool into the upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and a NE wind at 5-15mph. Temperatures overnight will be chilly once again into the 30s and low 40s with mostly clear skies. Easter Sunday is looking fantastic with highs in the 70s and low 80s with plentiful sunshine and SW winds breezy at 10-20mph. It’ll be a great day to have holiday festivities outdoors!

