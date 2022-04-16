Caprock Jr. ‘Roger’ King signed to play baseball for Frank Phillips

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns baseball team gathered together for senior Jr. ‘Roger’ King who signed his National Letter of Intent on Friday. The 6-foot-4 first baseman and pitcher will play for the Frank Phillips Plainsmen next season.

King has played baseball since he was 4-years-old and his hard work shows. In 19 games played so far this spring, King leads the Longhorns with 5 home runs and has totaled 17 RBI and 18 runs with a .327 batting average.

”Frank Phillips was the right choice for me because it fit my family’s financial needs and it’s close to home, so most of my family can still come to the games,” said King. “What they liked about me is that I was a tall kid, I bring a big bat with me and that I could also help with their pitching staff.”

