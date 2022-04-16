Bushland holds District 1-3A baseball lead after 16-5 win over River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons (15-2, 6-0) hang on to their District 1-3A top spot after defeating River Road (10-9, 4-2) for the second time this season 16-5. Last game the Falcons won 16-2.

Bushland’s Stratton Malloy carried the Falcons with 5 hits at-bat, but it was Kade Gavina’s hit in the second plus a River Road error on the play that gave Bushland an early 4-0 lead.

